Spanish airport operator Aena to increase passenger fees in 2026

AENA, the Spanish airport network, has approved a 6.5% increase in airport fees, raising the maximum charge to €11.03 per passenger from 2026.

The state-owned company manages 46 airports in Spain and is the world’s largest airport operator.

In the first half of 2025, Aena reported profits of over €893.8 million and 150.6 million passengers passed through their Spanish hubs.

Aena says the fee adjustment aligns with inflation and increased operational costs, and ensures continued investment in airport infrastructure upgrades.

The hike in prices will also help the company partially fund the expansion of its airports in Madrid and Barcelona, in the hopes of accommodate more flights from Asia and America.

Aena’s commercial revenue also rose 16.3% in early 2025, driven by growth in shops, dining, parking, and other non-flight services.

Part of the increased fees charged to airlines will help cover losses from delay compensation payments in 2024.

The company charges airlines at is Spanish and 18 other international hubs to use its facilities, such as runways, terminals and security services.

