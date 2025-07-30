Local Andalucian government makes strides in Tokyo, signing trade agreement to advance energy and industry

IN EFFORTS to advance industry and energy, the Government of Andalucia signed an agreement with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on Wednesday.

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Andalucian People’s Party, visited JETRO in Tokyo, Japan, and finalized the deal.

“We continue to make progress on agreements that represent an even greater level of collaboration with Japanese institutions,” Moreno said.

Moreno also noted the significance of this agreement, as it is the first time JETRO has signed with an autonomous community or region, such as Andalucia.

For the duration of Moreno’s official trip to Japan, his focus is strengthening economic ties and tourism between the country of Japan and Andalucia. Moreno has been meeting with several Japanese business and political entities, including multinational conglomerate, Hitachi, and engineering group, Takahata.

“We had been seeing a growing number of tourists, which had been lost since COVID. Now we’re trying to recover, and what we want to do, through this tour operator, is direct Japanese tourists to Andalusia,” Moreno said.

This Friday, August 1, Andalucia will be honored at the Universal Exposition in Osaka.

