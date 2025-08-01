1 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Empuriabrava – € 150,000

by
1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Empuriabrava - € 150

Ground floor apartment with terrace and community pool Ground floor apartment located in a building with Spanish-style architecture, featuring a pleasant central courtyard with a fountain that creates a welcoming atmosphere. The community is quiet and well maintained. The property is in good condition and offers a double bedroom, a bathroom, and a renovated kitchen that opens onto the living-dining area, maximizing the use of space. It is equipped with double-glazed windows, electric shutters, and air conditioning, ensuring comfort throughout the year. It is sold furnished and ready to move… See full property details

Apartment

Empuriabrava, Girona

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 150,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Empuriabrava - € 150,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Social media footage of the crash
Previous Story

At least four injured after car crashes into cafe terrace on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Two Young Men Sitting On Sofa, Playing Video Game, Low Section
Next Story

Game over? Spain’s multi-billion euro videogame industry is in crisis amid mass layoffs — with AI taking the blame

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop