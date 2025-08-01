1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Empuriabrava – € 150,000

Ground floor apartment with terrace and community pool Ground floor apartment located in a building with Spanish-style architecture, featuring a pleasant central courtyard with a fountain that creates a welcoming atmosphere. The community is quiet and well maintained. The property is in good condition and offers a double bedroom, a bathroom, and a renovated kitchen that opens onto the living-dining area, maximizing the use of space. It is equipped with double-glazed windows, electric shutters, and air conditioning, ensuring comfort throughout the year. It is sold furnished and ready to move… See full property details

Apartment

Empuriabrava, Girona

1 beds 1 baths

€ 150,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.