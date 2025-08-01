1 Aug, 2025
1 Aug, 2025 @ 13:03
At least four injured after car crashes into cafe terrace on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Social media footage of the crash

EMERGENCY services are treating customers at a bar in Torre de Benagalbon, Rincón de la Victoria, after a car crashed into its terrace.

At 9:40 this morning, Andalucía’s 112 emergency service received dozens of calls reporting the incident, and alerted the local police, Guardia Civil, and health services to respond to the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported three people are being treated by paramedics at the scene, although the extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into what are the causes behind the accident.

