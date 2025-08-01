1 Aug, 2025
1 Aug, 2025 @ 13:00
Spain continues to set new foreign tourist records with UK visitors dominating

by
SPAIN welcomed almost 9.5 million foreign tourists in June, with 2.1 million of them coming from the United Kingdom.

Compared to the same month last year, arrivals increased by 1.9% and total spending grew by 5.5% to over €13 billion- according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Each tourist spent an average of €1,376, which represents an increase of 3.5% compared to the previous year.

The average daily expenditure stood at €209, with an annual growth of 6.5%.

The UK total of 2.1 million visitors was similar to June 2024, while they spent €2.6 billion- up by 4.9%-

In second place was Germany, with 1,2 million tourists- an annual rise of 7.8%.

French numbers fell by 0.5% to just over one million while Portugal is growing as market with an 11.6% increase to 327,289 tourists.

The Balearic Islands were the most popular destination with 23.9% of the total, followed by Catalunya (21.1%) and Andalucia (15%).

The number of international tourists visiting Spain in the first half of the year topped 44.5 million, up by 4.7%.

The UK led the field (with more than 8.9 million and an increase of 5.2%), followed by Germany (with more than 5.7 million, up 3%) and France (with nearly 5.6 million and an increase of 3.1%).

The spend reached €59.6 billion- up by 7.5% on 2024.

UK tourists brought the highest cumulative expenditure (17.6% of the total), followed by Germany (12.3%) and France (7.9%)

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

