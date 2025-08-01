Spain’s banks enjoy nearly 12% rise in profits during first six months of 2025

SPAIN’S biggest banks have seen profits soar by 11.8% in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The combined net profits of the six largest entities clocks in at just over €17 billion.

The biggest percentage rise has been for Sabadell Bank which is embroiled in trying to fend-off a hostile takeover from BBVA.

READ MORE:

TAKEOVER BATTLE CONTINUES

Sabadell’s profits rose by 23.2% to €975 million.

The biggest profit-maker in real terms was Santander with €6.8 billion- up by 12.8% across all of its international operations.

Santander is buying the UK’s TSB Bank from Sabadell who will use the money as a sweetener for shareholders to reject the BBVA bid.

Spain’s third-largest bank, Caixbank reported a 10.3% increase to just under €3 billion over the first six months of the year.

Caixabank CEO, Gonzalo Gortazar, said: “We have significantly increased our volume of business with families and companies; while maintaining our capital strength and reducing non-performing loans.”

Unicaja reported €338 million in profits up by 15% while Bankinter pocketed €542 million- a 14.6% rise.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.