1 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Aug, 2025 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Spain’s banks enjoy nearly 12% rise in profits during first six months of 2025

by
Spain's banks enjoy nearly 12% rise in profits during first six months of 2025

SPAIN’S biggest banks have seen profits soar by 11.8% in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The combined net profits of the six largest entities clocks in at just over €17 billion.

The biggest percentage rise has been for Sabadell Bank which is embroiled in trying to fend-off a hostile takeover from BBVA.

READ MORE:

TAKEOVER BATTLE CONTINUES

Sabadell’s profits rose by 23.2% to €975 million.

The biggest profit-maker in real terms was Santander with €6.8 billion- up by 12.8% across all of its international operations.

Santander is buying the UK’s TSB Bank from Sabadell who will use the money as a sweetener for shareholders to reject the BBVA bid.

Spain’s third-largest bank, Caixbank reported a 10.3% increase to just under €3 billion over the first six months of the year.

Caixabank CEO, Gonzalo Gortazar, said: “We have significantly increased our volume of business with families and companies; while maintaining our capital strength and reducing non-performing loans.”

Unicaja reported €338 million in profits up by 15% while Bankinter pocketed €542 million- a 14.6% rise.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Southern Spain’s most evocative coastline is bright, breezy and brilliant for walking, eating and watersports

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop