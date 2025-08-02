2 Aug, 2025
2 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 389,000

This stylish two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located on the first floor of the sought-after Ocean Hills complex, in the peaceful Selwo area of Estepona. Completed in 2017, the property offers a built area of 94 m² (80 m² usable), complemented by a spectacular 51 m² terrace that seamlessly extends the living space outdoors. The spacious terrace features both covered and open areas, ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle all year round. It boasts pleasant open views over green areas, providing a sense of privacy and tranquillity. There is also the option to enclose part of the… See full property details

Flat

Estepona, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 389,000

