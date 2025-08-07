3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in La Carlota with pool garage – € 155,000

Detached villa in the area of Las Pinedas, La Carlota (Córdoba), has 46 areas that are 4600 m2 of plot with drip planting of olive trees. The House has an area of 80 m2 distributed in 1 living room with fireplace, 1 fully equipped independent kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 very large bathroom and 1 very large front terrace. The house has a garage with room for two cars, 1 swimming pool, a large olive plantation, 1 well… See full property details

Finca/Country House

La Carlota, Córdoba

3 beds 1 baths

€ 155,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.