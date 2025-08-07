7 Aug, 2025
7 Aug, 2025 @ 12:58
·
1 min read

Spain hits record population of almost 50 million, mainly driven by immigration

by

SPAIN’S population reached a record high of 49,315,949 on July 1, 2025, according to provisional data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). 

This marks an increase of 119,811 residents in the second quarter of the year, and a yearly rise of over 500,000 people.

The growth is mainly due to the arrival of foreign immigrants, as the number of people born in Spain continued to decline. 

In the second quarter alone, 137,931 foreign-born individuals became residents, while the Spanish-born population dropped by 18,120.

The number of foreign nationals increased by 95,277, surpassing 7 million across the country. Meanwhile, the Spanish national population grew more modestly, up 24,534.

The top nationalities among new immigrants were Colombian (36,100 arrivals), Moroccan (25,000), and Venezuelan (21,600). 

These same groups also made up the largest share of emigrants. Other notable origins included Peru, Italy, Argentina, Honduras, Algeria, and Cuba.

The population has grown in every region except for Melilla. The largest growth was in Aragón (+0.91%), followed by the Valencian Community (+0.50%) and the Balearic Islands (+0.42%).

The number of households also rose, reaching 19.6 million, an increase of 49,221. This trend suggests a decline in average household size, reflecting aging, solo living, and changing family dynamics.

Adam Husicka

