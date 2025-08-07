Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella Named Official Medical Provider for Marbella FC

HOSPITAL Quirónsalud Marbella has been officially appointed as the new medical services provider for Marbella Football Club following an agreement between the two organisations.

José Carlos Mellado, the hospital’s manager, expressed his pride in the new partnership:

“We are honoured to become the medical services provider for Marbella F.C., continuing our efforts to promote local sport and offering our expertise in sports medicine to the club. We wish Marbella F.C. a successful season, full of achievements and, above all, health.”

Bernardo Espinosa, the general director of Marbella F.C., added:

“The high standards of Primera Federación football require us to have a medical partner who can monitor and enhance the physical and mental performance of our players. The ongoing communication between our medical provider and the team is crucial, and Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella will now be a key part of the first team’s daily routine.”

This agreement highlights the hospital’s continued dedication to health promotion, active living, and overall wellbeing on the Costa del Sol. It also underscores the importance of sports medicine as a vital part of the hospital’s mission.

Commitment to Sports Health

Quirónsalud has established itself as a leader in the field of sports health, supporting numerous events and sporting disciplines. The hospital’s philosophy is deeply aligned with the values inherent in sport – discipline, perseverance, and continuous improvement – all of which mirror the organisation’s approach to healthcare.

The hospital is already a prominent player in the sports world, serving as the official medical provider for MotoGP, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET), and the official medical partner of the Spanish Basketball League (ACB). It is also the medical service provider for the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, as well as a medical prevention service for the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation (RFEV) through its Quirónprevención programme.

In recent years, Quirónsalud has also supported major international sporting events, including the last four editions of the Davis Cup held in Spain, the Billie Jean King Cup, the Mutua Madrid Open, and the Conde de Godó Trophy.

Other key events include the Hexagon Cup, Premier Padel tournaments, the Ocean Race, the San Silvestre Vallecana race, the Behobia-San Sebastián race, and the 2021 Eurobasket Women’s Championship in Spain.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200

