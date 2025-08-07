Weather warning in Spain: Excessive heat to continue with highs of 44C – but heavy thunderstorms could hit Andalucia

THE current heatwave affecting most of Spain will continue at least next Tuesday according to the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet).

Its duration therefore makes it the longest hot spell of the summer- so far.

Temperatures could hit 44C in some areas over the weekend- down to a thermal rebound.

??AVISO ESPECIAL | Ola de calor.



? Los pronósticos apuntan a un episodio largo: se prolongará, al menos, hasta el martes 12.



? Afectará también al archipiélago canario.



? Máximas de 40 a 42 °C en amplias zonas durante el fin de semana.



+ info ?https://t.co/48Lsr8QC4f pic.twitter.com/chwEQYMeWp — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 6, 2025

Andalucia is one of the regions that might get some thunderstorms on Friday.

In a statement, Aemet said: “With an increase in uncertainty, the most likely scenario for the start of next week is that abnormally warm temperatures will continue, except in the northern third of the peninsula where they are likely to begin to fall.” the agency said.

“It is possible that values could reach between 42C and 44C around the main depressions of the southern half and north-east of Spain,” it added

Thursday’s forecast sees significantly high temperatures in almost the entire country.

Aemet spokesperson, Jose Luis Camacho, said: “Maximum temperatures will increase throughout the country, even in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, although with decreases in areas of the Galician Atlantic coast.”

Values will continue to be above 34C to 36C in large parts of the country, rising to 40C in some southern areas.

07/08 10:30 Avisos activos hoy y mañana en España por temperaturas máximas, tormentas y lluvias. Nivel máximo de aviso: naranja.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/9cu2lmqDz7 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 7, 2025

For Friday, some areas could see storms coupled with the high temperatures.

“The storms will not bring much precipitation, but they can be associated with lightning and strong gusts of wind, so they pose a significant risk of fires,” Camacho warned.



Temperatures will be similar to Thursday, and over the weekend, the heat will intensify again in areas of the south and east of Spain.

On Sunday, this thermal rebound is also expected to reach the Cantabrian Sea and northern Galicia, with ‘significant’ rises that could go above 42C.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.