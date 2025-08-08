Nearly 12,000 holiday rental properties purged from official register in Spain’s Valencia region

THE Valencian government has removed 11,952 holiday home rentals in the last 12 months from its official regional registry, after owners failed to follow tougher registration rules.

The figure- announced on Friday- comes exactly a year after a new law came into force to get rid of tourist lets that don’t feature a cadastral reference number or a tax identification number(NIF).

Over 7,000 more ‘removals’ are planned before the end of 2025 to complete the total clean up of the Valencian tourist property rental registry.

On the other hand, since the decree came into force last year, 8,579 new tourist homes have been registered- almost double the number of the previous period.

Between January and July 2025 alone, 4,688 homes were added with the bulk- 3,391- in Alicante province with 1,506 in Valencia and 791 in Castellon.

The Valencian Community currently has 94,259 officially registered tourist rental properties.

Regional tourism minister, Marian Cano, said the first year of the tougher law has resulted in a ‘profound transformation in one of the most relevant and dynamic tourism sectors of our economy’.

“It has now been possible to improve the legality, control and sustainability of tourist housing, combating intrusion and improving citizen coexistence.”

Cano added that this was most ‘ambitious’ purging of the tourist rental registry.

Inspections rose by 33% in the last year to ensure declarations have been made accurately and comply with requirements.

The new law has also made it possible for individual municipalities to run inspections and pocket any fines.

They include the cities of Benidorm and Valencia, with the regional capital collecting over €30,000 in penalties during the first three months of the measure.

