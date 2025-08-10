3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Riudarenes with garage – € 240,000

Total surface area 121 m², house plot area 2114 m², usable floor area 93 m², single bedrooms: 1, double bedrooms: 2, 1 bathrooms, age between 30 and 50 years, paving, ext. woodwork (madera/aluminio), internal carpentry, fireplace, kitchen, dining room, state of repair: in good condition, garage, garden (own), utility room, floor no.: 1, facing mountain view, sunny, terrace, lands: terrazzo, built-up, pets are allowed (se aceptan), lighting, inner courtyard… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Riudarenes, Girona

3 beds 1 baths

€ 240,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.