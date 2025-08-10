Malaga’s population booms thanks to foreign influx – now nearly 1.8 million

MALAGA is booming – and it’s mostly down to foreigners moving in.

The province has seen its population grow to nearly 1.8 million, thanks largely to a foreign influx.

Malaga now has 1,798,265 residents, a leap of 14,951 compared to the same period in 2024. Of those, 10,654 were foreign nationals, according to latest figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

That makes Malaga one of Andalucia’s fastest-growing provinces, second only to Sevilla.

The biggest groups arriving in the second quarter of 2025 were Colombians (760), Moroccans (730) and Argentinians (550).

The data also reveals a changing age profile, with steady growth among 20-somethings and early retirees, while the number of small children in the province has actually declined.

This mirrors national trends. Spain’s population hit a record 49.3 million this summer, with foreign arrivals fuelling most of the increase.

In the second quarter of the year the country added 119,811 people – 95,277 of whom were foreign nationals.

Across Andalucia Malaga and Sevilla continue to grow rapidly, while interior provinces like Cordoba and Jaen are losing residents. Cordoba dropped to 770,692 people, and Jaen slipped to 617,879.

Elsewhere, Cadiz has a population of 1.26 million, Granada stands at 947,715, and Almeria has 777,156.

