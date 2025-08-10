10 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Aug, 2025 @ 11:15
··
1 min read

Malaga’s population booms thanks to foreign influx – now nearly 1.8 million

by
A busy Calle Larios in Malaga. Credit PhotoLanda Flickr

MALAGA is booming – and it’s mostly down to foreigners moving in.

The province has seen its population grow to nearly 1.8 million, thanks largely to a foreign influx.

Malaga now has 1,798,265 residents, a leap of 14,951 compared to the same period in 2024. Of those, 10,654 were foreign nationals, according to latest figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

That makes Malaga one of Andalucia’s fastest-growing provinces, second only to Sevilla.

The biggest groups arriving in the second quarter of 2025 were Colombians (760), Moroccans (730) and Argentinians (550).

READ MORE:

The data also reveals a changing age profile, with steady growth among 20-somethings and early retirees, while the number of small children in the province has actually declined.

This mirrors national trends. Spain’s population hit a record 49.3 million this summer, with foreign arrivals fuelling most of the increase.

In the second quarter of the year the country added 119,811 people – 95,277 of whom were foreign nationals.

Across Andalucia Malaga and Sevilla continue to grow rapidly, while interior provinces like Cordoba and Jaen are losing residents. Cordoba dropped to 770,692 people, and Jaen slipped to 617,879.

Elsewhere, Cadiz has a population of 1.26 million, Granada stands at 947,715, and Almeria has 777,156.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Alert for holidaymakers in Spain’s Canary Islands: Rare red weather warning issued for extreme heat – with temperatures surpassing 40C

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop