Alert for holidaymakers in Spain’s Canary Islands: Rare red weather warning issued for extreme heat – with temperatures surpassing 40C

AUTHORITIES in Spain have issued a rare red weather alert for the Canary Islands as a heatwave brings sky-high temperatures to the archipelago.

The red weather warning for excessive heat, issued by state meteorological agency AEMET, covers the islands of Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria, with temperatures predicted to exceed 40C.

According to some weather agencies, the mercury could even top 45C in some zones.

It could be an uncomfortable night’s sleep too, with temperatures unlikely to dip below 30C.

On Saturday, a high of 43.6C was recorded at an AEMET weather station in Tasarte, Gran Canaria, while a figure of 43.8C was unofficially recorded in Tuineje, Fuerteventura.

Temperatures exceeding 43C were recorded in the Canary Islands on Saturday. Credit: Pixabay

Under official advice, people should ‘limit time spent outdoors and avoid intense or prolonged outdoor physical activity during the extreme heat event’, with the Canary Islands’ public health director warning that children under four, pregnant women, adults over 65 and anyone with respiratory or cardiovascular problems are at particular risk.

Orange weather alerts have been issued for the westerly islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma, where temperatures are expected to hit 38C.

AEMET has also issued a yellow alert for poor visibility on Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura as a bank of dust makes its way from the Sahara Desert.

