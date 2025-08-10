British girl, 11, dies after drowning in 30cm deep kids swimming pool in Spanish tourist hotspot

AN 11-YEAR-OLD British girl has tragically died after drowning in a children’s swimming pool while holidaying in the Canary Islands.

The unnamed youngster was pulled unconscious from the water at a hotel in Morro Jable, southern Fuerteventura on Thursday before being resuscitated by a lifeguard.

She was then transferred to Fuerteventura Hospital but had to be airlifted to a children’s hospital in nearby Gran Canaria owing to the severity of her injuries.

She sadly passed away on Friday after doctors said she was clinically brain dead.

A spokesperson for Spain’s Guardia Civil said: “An 11-year-old British girl was taken to Fuerteventura Hospital on Thursday afternoon from a hotel in Morro Jable on the island’s south coast before being airlifted to the Maternal and Child University Hospital in Gran Canaria.

“The alarm was raised around 1pm on Thursday and the youngster had gone into cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred in the resort of Morro Jable on the island of Fuerteventura.

“The pool she was in was a small children’s pool which was only 30 centimetres deep.

“The autopsy will help determine whether she suffered some sort of indisposition or health problem which might explain why she got into difficulties in such shallow water.

“She died in hospital in Las Palmas yesterday.

“We are not naming the hotel where this happened.”

The tragic incident comes just one week after two British siblings died off the Catalan coast.

Ameiya, 13, and Ricardo Junior, 11 – known to friends and family as Maya and Jubs – drowned off Llarga beach in Salou, Tarragona, after getting into trouble while swimming.

The children’s father, Ricardo Senior, entered the water in a frantic attempt to save the brother and sister – but had to be saved by emergency services after being overwhelmed by the choppy waters.

According to the Spanish Royal Federation of Lifesaving and Rescue (RFESS), over 200 people have drowned in Spain since May, making this summer the deadliest since records began.

