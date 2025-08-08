8 Aug, 2025
8 Aug, 2025 @ 18:00
·
1 min read

No weekend respite over Spain’s latest heatwave which continues until at least Wednesday

by
THERE’S no let up in Spain’s current heatwave which will run until at least next Wednesday with special warnings in place until then.

Temperatures will hit 40C in parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Jose Luis Camacho from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) described the current hot spell as a ‘significant phenomena’.

According to Camacho, temperatures on Saturday will continue to be ‘significantly high in most of the mainland’.

The current thermal situation will continue and could exceed 40C in some southern and western inland areas.

“On Sunday we will continue in heatwave conditions and a situation of general stability across the country,“ he added.

Again the 40C mark could be topped in some areas.

Looking ahead, Camacho said the long heatwave which started last weekend will run until Wednesday and then a thermal drop would kick in the next day.

“The heat will continue but be less extreme,” he predicted.

The week starting on August 18 may see another heatwave with temperatures ‘above normal’ for the time of year, while the final week of the month is currently branded as ‘uncertain’.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

