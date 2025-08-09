Catalunya’s government comes under fire over police contracts signed with Israeli firm

LEFT-WING regional politicians have criticised Catalunya’s government for doing deals with an Israeli firm to supply gear to the police.

The former ERC-led separatist administration- that lost power after the 2024 elections- signed five contracts with Israeli company Guardian Homeland Security to provide equipment to the Mossos d’Esquadra.

The socialist minority government’s Interior Minister, Nuria Parlon, confirmed the existence of the contracts, the first of which was in 2020 and the last ending in February 2024.

Parlon was responding in a parliamentary written reply to a query from a left-wing deputy.

There were five ‘minor’ orders including hearing protection equipment related to communications, other communications accessories, support panels for shooting practice, plus police training gear.

A deputy for the Catalan left-wing grouping, Camuns, Andres Garcia Berrio, submitted questions back in May about the contracts.

Garcia Berrio said that the Catalan parliament in 2022 had approved a resolution which urged the government ‘not to give any type of aid or assistance that would help contribute to the situation in the occupied territories’.

“It is incomprehensible that the commercial relationship with Israel was maintained when before autumn 2023 there was already a scenario of occupation, but it was maintained until February 2024,” Berrio stated.

“Catalunya must lead international pressure against what is happening in Gaza,” insisted Berrio.

