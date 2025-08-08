8 Aug, 2025
8 Aug, 2025 @ 17:30
WATCH: Crane lifts boulder to free man trapped in rocks at busy Costa Blanca bathing spot

A CRANE was deployed to rescue a Belgian man who fell into rocks adjoining Torrevieja’s main promenade.

The incident happened at around 10am on Friday off the city’s Paseo de Juan Aparicio next to Playa de Cura.

The man- said to be in his mid-thirties- apparently fell into the rocks in the natural pools when he was trying to pick up a bottle.

It’s one of the busiest bathing areas in the city and the accident attracted a lot of attention.

The man ended up trapped between two boulders and the rescue operation took two-and-a-half hours.

A boom truck from the city’s waste collection company, Acciona, was scrambled to the scene.

It was used to lift one of the boulders rather than gradually removing the rocks by hydraulic machinery which could have posed dangers to both the victim and fire crew.

RESCUE OPERATION

Once freed, medics checked him over and gave him some oxygen.

He had only sustained some minor bruising due to the fall and did not need to go to Torrevieja Hospital.

Alex Trelinski

