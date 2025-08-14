14 Aug, 2025
14 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Cristina d'Aro with garage – € 190,000

by
Can you imagine waking up every day with the intense blue of the Mediterranean in front of you? This fantastic apartment located in the Rosamar urbanization, in the heart of the Costa Brava, is the perfect opportunity to live or enjoy your holidays in a privileged environment. Located on the sixth floor of a building with an elevator, this apartment has been renovated to offer more warmth and comfort in day-to-day life. The property is distributed in two double bedrooms, a complete bathroom, open kitchen, and a cozy dining room with direct access to a private terrace facing southeast and with… See full property details

Apartment

Santa Cristina d'Aro, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 190,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

