€300,000 Raised to Fight Aging: Radical Life Extension Group in Spain Receives Funding for Breakthrough Longevity Research

Radical Life Extension Group (RLE), a nonprofit longevity research organisation based in Alfaz del Pi, Alicante, has secured €300,000 in funding to support its scientific development efforts through 2025–2026.

The funding was confirmed following a high-level summit in Dubai in April, co-organised by RLE Director Yuri Khait and Investor Relations Manager Alisa Perekopskaya, who played a key role in both the event and the fundraising process. The summit brought together new and existing supporters for direct engagement with RLE’s leadership and scientific team.

Leadership and Key Presenters

At the event, RLE co-founders presented key projects and developments:

Alexander Fedintsev , Scientific Director and biogerontology expert (recipient of the “Rising Star Award” at the Longevity Summit, Dublin 2024)

, Scientific Director and biogerontology expert (recipient of the “Rising Star Award” at the Longevity Summit, Dublin 2024) Yuri Khait , CEO

, CEO Stanislav Polozov , Director of Development

, Director of Development Andrey Isaev , Medical Director

, Medical Director Nikolai Sidorov , Director of Partner Relations

, Director of Partner Relations Alisa Perekopskaya, Investor Relations Manager

The team showcased RLE’s current breakthroughs, scientific roadmap, and long-term mission to extend healthy human life, securing the €300,000 commitment.

Cutting-Edge Research Areas

RLE’s research team is advancing in several key areas of longevity science:

Genetic cellular “reboot” – A non-viral platform delivering “longevity genes” to normalise age-related metabolic processes.

– A non-viral platform delivering “longevity genes” to normalise age-related metabolic processes. Restoring skin and vascular elasticity – Stimulating natural elastin production to regain youthful flexibility in tissues.

– Stimulating natural elastin production to regain youthful flexibility in tissues. Strong muscles at any age – Developing a molecule to prevent sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss).

– Developing a molecule to prevent sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss). Youthful immunity – Blocking the “saboteur protein” Cdc42 to rejuvenate hematopoietic stem cells.

– Blocking the “saboteur protein” Cdc42 to rejuvenate hematopoietic stem cells. Early cancer detection – Technology identifying signaling proteins in pre-cancerous cells before tumour formation.

About RLE

RLE is the only organisation in Alicante province, and among the few in Spain, fully dedicated to the science of longevity. Its nonprofit structure allows breakthroughs to be translated into practical applications rapidly and efficiently, with all funds directed entirely into research.

Sponsors receive early access to RLE developments and priority opportunities in future spin-off ventures. RLE welcomes additional sponsors who share its vision of radically extending healthy lifespan through advanced science.

Contact

Radical Life Extension Group

Email: we@rlegroup.net

Web: rle4.life

