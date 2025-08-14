DEXTER Shines at Sanlucar Races, in Spain’s Andalucia Drawing Over 300 Business Leaders

THOUSANDS of people flocked last Tuesday to the sands, grandstands, and VIP boxes of Sanlúcar de Barrameda for the kickoff of the famed Sanlúcar Horse Races, with DEXTER taking centre stage as main sponsor and hosting its own Grand Prix.

The Marbella-based alternative financing firm, led by Yeidy Ramírez, significantly increased its presence this year, attracting more than 300 entrepreneurs from across Spain who were eager to witness the magical evening.

Promoters, developers, lawyers, real estate and financial agents, architects, and notaries – the full ecosystem surrounding the company – gathered for a vibrant day of high-level networking, business generation, and enjoyment in a lively, celebratory atmosphere.

Yeidy Ramírez, president of DEXTER, said: “Taking the step not only as main sponsor but also with our own Grand Prix has been a clear way to demonstrate our positioning across the province of Cádiz, where we are executing numerous financing operations and where excellent opportunities are emerging for the future. All economic development indicators point in the same direction.”

The world’s largest natural racetrack drew all eyes at the start of August, with tight security measures in place and a stunning sunset providing a perfect backdrop. Alfonso Merlos, DEXTER’s vice president, added: “As we reach the midpoint of the year with the best numbers DEXTER has seen in the past six years, this is also a moment of celebration, a pause to introduce new initiatives and business divisions on the company’s immediate horizon. We also wanted to highlight from Sanlúcar that much of the private capital operations we carry out originate in coastal areas.”

Among DEXTER’s VIP attendees were national and international business leaders from every productive sector. Some were existing clients who have continued their operations with the company, while others were presenting projects seeking capital for viability.

On the sporting side, Portuguese jockey Ricardo Sousa aimed for a day triple but was ultimately beaten in a thrilling final sprint by ‘Big Bad Wolf’, ridden by Nico de Julián. The winning horse received its award from Yeidy Ramírez late in the evening after a spectacular race.

