15 Aug, 2025
15 Aug, 2025 @ 16:07
Top Spanish anti-drugs cop in Mallorca remanded in custody over links to mafia-style drug and money laundering gang

A SENIOR Spanish police inspector has been thrown behind bars without bail over claims he leaked top-secret information to a ruthless European drug gang.

Inspector Faustino Nogales, once head of the elite Group II Narcotics Unit in Palma, was arrested as part of a major probe into a sprawling mafia-style money-laundering and drug-smuggling empire.

The 53-year-old was hauled before a judge yesterday (Thursday, August 14) but refused to answer questions. The case remains under strict secrecy.

Sources say Nogales is not accused of directly trafficking drugs or laundering cartel cash — but is suspected of feeding sensitive intel to the gang’s kingpins, Stefan Milojevic and Gonzalo Marquez.

Both men are believed to run a network likened by investigators to the Camorra, Sicilian Mafia or ‘Ndrangheta, operating across the continent. Wiretaps reveal their aim was to “flood the Balearic Islands with cocaine” and wash the profits through a maze of front companies.

The cartel is already linked to a huge 675-kilo cocaine haul seized in Valencia last month from a truck bound from Ibiza – a bust that triggered a string of arrests.

According to police, the gang smuggled hashish from North Africa using high-powered inflatable boats, landing in Ibiza before distributing the drugs to mainland Spain and other Balearic islands.

Nogales now faces charges of breach of official secrets and dereliction of duty – crimes that prosecutors say caused ‘serious damage’ to the public interest.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

