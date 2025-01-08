8 Jan, 2025
8 Jan, 2025 @ 18:30
Police chief faces corruption quiz over tip-offs to drugs gang in Spain’s Valencia

by
A LOCAL police chief in Valencia province and a fellow officer are being investigated for allegedly supplying information to drug traffickers.

The probe has been opened by a judge in Lliria into the two men from the Betera Policia Local.

Their names came up during inquiries into a drug trafficking gang last year.

BETERA PATROL CARS OUTSIDE POLICE STATION

Wiretaps were set up which recorded a conversation between one of the dealers and the Betera police chief.

It concerned a rival crew stealing from premises containing narcotics.

A transcript obtained by the El Pais newspaper featured the gang member asking the chief if he knew the identity of the robbers so that he could ‘take the law into his own hands’.

“During the wiretaps carried out in this drug investigation, it was determined that two Policia Local officers from Betera allegedly used their positions to provide information to those investigated,” judicial sources told El Pais.

The Lliria judge has opened two investigations- one for each Betera officer- to see if any crimes were committed including the supply of confidential details.

