Police corruption in Spain latest: Guardia Civil officer and his brother are accused of leading drug trafficking ring in Campo de Gibraltar

A GUARDIA Civil officer based in southern Spain supplied his brother with vital information which helped him run a big drug trafficking network.

The officer was stationed in Pueblo Nuevo de Guadiaro in San Roque.

He was said to be a major figure in the hashish gang based on the Costa del Sol and the North African enclave of Ceuta.

POLICIA NACIONAL RAID, CEUTA

The officer was arrested in the Sabinillas area of Malaga and investigators seized key material during a search of his locker at the Guardia barracks.

They also found ‘abundant’ documents that reinforced suspicions that he was involved with the criminal gang.

The organisation smuggled large quantities of hashish from Morocco using high-speed boats and warehouses on the Costa del Sol.

The Policia Nacional operation included 20 house searches in Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona, Algeciras and Ceuta.

Over a ton of hashish, €500,000 in cash and goods valued at more than €2 million were seized.

The police said that one of the gang leaders- namely the brother of the arrested officer- took advantage of his relationship to get information to make drug transporting easier.

The support was decisive in maintaining the operation of a network that also laundered large sums of money through implicated relatives.

The police operation, which began in August 2023, has made it possible to dismantle three interconnected criminal organisations.

The Policia Nacional said the operational capacity of the gang was such that during periods of inactivity, they rented out their resources like boats to smaller groups.

This form of collaboration reinforced its position as one of the main drug trafficking networks in the Strait of Gibraltar.