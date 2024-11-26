26 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Nov, 2024 @ 18:11
··
1 min read

Police corruption in Spain latest: Guardia Civil officer and his brother are accused of leading drug trafficking ring in Campo de Gibraltar

by
Police corruption in Spain latest: Guardia Civil officer and his brother are accused of leading drug trafficking ring in Campo de Gibraltar

A GUARDIA Civil officer based in southern Spain supplied his brother with vital information which helped him run a big drug trafficking network.

The officer was stationed in Pueblo Nuevo de Guadiaro in San Roque.

He was said to be a major figure in the hashish gang based on the Costa del Sol and the North African enclave of Ceuta.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL RAID, CEUTA

The officer was arrested in the Sabinillas area of Malaga and investigators seized key material during a search of his locker at the Guardia barracks.

They also found ‘abundant’ documents that reinforced suspicions that he was involved with the criminal gang.

The organisation smuggled large quantities of hashish from Morocco using high-speed boats and warehouses on the Costa del Sol.

The Policia Nacional operation included 20 house searches in Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona, Algeciras and Ceuta.

Over a ton of hashish, €500,000 in cash and goods valued at more than €2 million were seized.

The police said that one of the gang leaders- namely the brother of the arrested officer- took advantage of his relationship to get information to make drug transporting easier.

The support was decisive in maintaining the operation of a network that also laundered large sums of money through implicated relatives.

The police operation, which began in August 2023, has made it possible to dismantle three interconnected criminal organisations.

The Policia Nacional said the operational capacity of the gang was such that during periods of inactivity, they rented out their resources like boats to smaller groups.

This form of collaboration reinforced its position as one of the main drug trafficking networks in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

When will Malaga switch on its famous Christmas lights?

Next Story

Tiny ‘micro flat’ in the centre Malaga is smaller than a parking space – but can YOU guess the price?

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Major scam warning in Spain: Organised mafia is leaving fake traffic fines on cars nationwide

BRITISH expats have sounded the alarm following the arrival of

Tiny ‘micro flat’ in the centre Malaga is smaller than a parking space – but can YOU guess the price?

A ‘MICRO-FLAT’ in Malaga that is smaller than a parking