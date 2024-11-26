Tiny ‘micro flat’ in the centre Malaga is smaller than a parking space – but can YOU guess the price?

A ‘MICRO-FLAT’ in Malaga that is smaller than a parking space has just come onto the market.

The listing on Idealista lays bare the surging prices in the Costa del Sol capital, which has become a mecca for digital nomads and high-paying expats.

The property (pictured above) measures just 11sqm, of which 10 counts as liveable space, and is situated on Calle San Telmo in the historic centre.

According to El Español, the flat is smaller than spaces in the nearby Plaza de la Marina car park, which measure around 14sqm.

The flat is currently being offered for €155,000.

It means that the flat is apparently worth €14,000 per square metre, making it one of the most expensive properites in the city.

For example, a €9.75m penthouse in the exclusive Sierra Blanca Estates is worth €18,500 per square metre.

The advert says the miniature home is ‘a unique investment opportunity in the heart of Malaga’ just 90 metres from the iconic Calle Larios.

The advert brands it the ‘ideal property for those who want to enjoy the vibrant life of the city without having to drive.’

It adds: “The flat has one bedroom and one bathroom, and is practically brand new, ready to move into.

“Fully furnished and equipped, it has air conditioning to guarantee your comfort all year round. Located on a south-facing ground floor, the building has a lift for your convenience.”