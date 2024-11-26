Major scam warning in Spain: Organised mafia is leaving fake traffic fines on cars nationwide

BRITISH expats have sounded the alarm following the arrival of a sophisticated QR code ‘malware scam’ on the Costa del Sol.

Cars across Mijas and ‘along the coast’ have had paper slips (pictured above) placed on their windshields notifying owners they have received a parking fine.

One told the Olive Press: “These scammers are placing them on cars everywhere along the coast, people need to be careful and made aware.”

The slip reads in Spanish: “Vehicle infraction… you have parked badly.”

It then shows a QR code with writing next to it that says: “To pay the fine, scan this code.”

Beware, as the code will take you to a fake website that has been created solely to steal personal and banking data.

The Olive Press has since discovered the scam has gone nationwide, with slips so far being spotted in Valencia, Bilbao, Madrid, Tenerife and Mallorca.

Apparently, when scanning it, the browser takes the user to a website where there is a ‘malware’ (similar to a virus) that is downloaded and infects the phone.

This virus, known as a ‘trojan’, collects personal data that is sent to the thieves for their use.

It is not known who is behind the operation but it is large in scale, spanning across the mainland and both the Canary and Balearic Islands.

Drivers are reminded that any traffic fines are only payable after receiving a letter or email from a verified authority, in other words, the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT).