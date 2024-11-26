Spain launches crackdown on Chinese mafia: Police make 22 arrests in Catalunya

A MASSIVE police sting against a Chinese drug trafficking and money laundering gang based in Catalunya has so far resulted in 22 arrests.

The swoops were led by the Mossos d’Esquadra in an operation coordinated by Europol.

The Policia Nacional were also involved in the Castellon and Malaga areas with around 500 officers taking part in 30 raids on Tuesday morning.

MOSSOS IN ACTION, TUESDAY

The operation has taken down the leaders of the mafia group with firearms, drugs and cash seized.

In Catalunya, the Mossos arrested around 20 people in Sabadell, Sant Joan Despí and Tarragona.

The case, under judicial secrecy, was supervised by the Court of Instruction number 4 of Badalona.

Tuesday saw the second phase of a large-scale international operation, with the first phase centred on Italy.

The second part focused on Catalunya as investigators uncovered an illegal Chinese banking scheme used by drug traffickers used for their transactions and which was also used for money laundering.