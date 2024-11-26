When will Malaga switch on its famous Christmas lights?

THE date has finally been revealed for Malaga’s Christmas light switch on.

We finally know when the festive season will officially begin in Malaga province as the date for the city’s Christmas light switch on is finally revealed.

Malaga’s main street, Calle Larios is a favourite with festive visitors.

Photo: Cordon Press

Calle Larios will be officially lit up with Christmas magic on Friday, November 29 at 7pm.

Lighting company Puente Genil Iluminaciones Ximenez is behind the spectacular, which attracts thousands of tourists each year.

Although it is not known what this year’s design will be like, since 2022 it has consisted of 16 angels and 32 pillars.

Across the city centre, there are over 1,350,000 lights.

After the big switch on, the lights will remain on between 6:30 pm to midnight, extending to 2am on weekends and holidays.

Last year, the Christmas light show was projected three times a day, 6:30 pm, 8pm and 9pm and is expected to follow the same pattern this time around.