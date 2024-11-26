26 Nov, 2024
26 Nov, 2024 @ 17:10
When will Malaga switch on its famous Christmas lights?

A man is seen taking photos of lights during the switching on of the Christmas lighting at Marques de Larios street. Amid energy crisis and the increase of price electricity, Malaga city turns on its Christmas lights to mark the Christmas season, where thousands of people gather in downtown city to see a new Christmas decoration and lights show. - Jesus Merida / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_SOPA011552/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2211270839 *** Local Caption *** 01095486

THE date has finally been revealed for Malaga’s Christmas light switch on. 

We finally know when the festive season will officially begin in Malaga province as the date for the city’s Christmas light switch on is finally revealed. 

Malaga’s main street, Calle Larios is a favourite with festive visitors.
Photo: Cordon Press

Calle Larios will be officially lit up with Christmas magic on Friday, November 29 at 7pm. 

Lighting company Puente Genil Iluminaciones Ximenez is behind the spectacular, which attracts thousands of tourists each year. 

Although it is not known what this year’s design will be like, since 2022 it has consisted of 16 angels and 32 pillars. 

Across the city centre, there are over 1,350,000 lights. 

After the big switch on, the lights will remain on between 6:30 pm to midnight, extending to 2am on weekends and holidays. 

Last year, the Christmas light show was projected three times a day, 6:30 pm, 8pm and 9pm and is expected to follow the same pattern this time around.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

