26 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Nov, 2024 @ 16:42
···
1 min read

Travel experts ‘are avoiding’ these three popular destinations in Spain – this is why

by
A man is seen holding a placard as he takes part in a demonstration against mass tourism in the city and demanding a decent housing. Thousands of people took to the streets in the centre of Malaga to protest against rising rental prices. Over the past few years, the city has experienced a significant housing crisis, largely due to rent speculation and a process of gentrification, which has made it difficult for many to access a decent rental housing system. Local neighbourhood associations and organisations are calling for measures to be introduced to limit rental prices and the impact of mass tourism. (Photo by Jesus Merida / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 57659987

THESE popular Spanish travel destinations are being blacklisted by travel experts. 

Travel experts Fodor have revealed 2025’s ‘no travel’ list which ‘aims to shine a light on destinations suffering from untenable popularity.’

Their website read: “These locations are popular for good reason—they are stunning, intriguing, and culturally significant. However, some of these highly coveted tourist spots are collapsing under the burden of their own prominence.”

IT’S OVER: A huge protest against rising rent largely blamed on illegal tourist flats and Airbnbs was held in Barcelona last weekend.

They highlighted the tendency of local governments to prioritise visitor experience over local people as a major issue.

But instead of a full boycott, they advocated for tourists to be aware of the issues facing communities when it comes to booking a holiday and act appropriately, including avoiding Airbnb and not visiting chain restaurants.

Some three Spanish locations were included in the list, including Mallorca, Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

Under the title ‘European destinations where locals don’t want you’, the Spanish locations were listed alongside the likes of Lisbon and Venice. 

In the case of Barcelona, the travel experts called out Airbnb for rental prices which have risen some 68% in the last decade. 

Though the local government has pledged to revoke all short-term rental licenses by 2028, activists say this is not enough when faced with a problem ongoing ‘for over 15 years.’ 

They also referenced the summer of unrest in Europe as ‘tensions boiled over as protests erupted across the continent.’ 

“It’s a jarring change,” the travel experts wrote, “many of these destinations have been aggressively marketing to visitors for years and have reaped the economic advantages.” 

They pointed out that the Canary Islands, where the tourism industry makes up 35% of the GDP, generated €16.9 billion ($17.8 billion) in 2023. 

That same year, Barcelona tourists spent €9.6 billion ($10.2 billion) in the city, an increase of 26.1% compared with 2022. 

However, they called this exponential growth of tourism shortsighted. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British school in Spain faces bullying lawsuit: Parents denounce €12,000-a-year college after student developed anorexia
Previous Story

British school in Spain faces bullying lawsuit: Parents denounce €12,000-a-year college after student developed anorexia

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British school in Spain faces bullying lawsuit: Parents denounce €12,000-a-year college after student developed anorexia

British school in Spain faces bullying lawsuit: Parents denounce €12,000-a-year college after student developed anorexia

A BRITISH school in Madrid is being sued for €35,000

Desperate search is launched for missing 16-year-old girl in Spain’s Tenerife

FEARS are growing for a 16-year-old girl who has vanished