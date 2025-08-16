16 Aug, 2025
16 Aug, 2025 @ 15:00
Don’t trust ChatGPT: Spanish influencers stuck in airport nightmare

Ironically, an AI image. Not real people

A Spanish influencer couple’s dream trip to Puerto Rico descended into chaos after they blindly trusted ChatGPT for travel advice – and ended up stranded at the airport.

In a viral TikTok clip, which has smashed past 6.1 million views, tearful Mery Caldass is seen sobbing while her partner Alejandro Cid tries to console her.

“I always do research, but I asked ChatGPT, and it said no,” Caldass wailed, referring to whether they needed a visa. “I don’t trust that anymore.”

READ MORE:

It is true that Spanish citizens don’t need a visa for Puerto Rico, but they do need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ESTA) – a tiny but crucial detail the AI apparently forgot. The result? Stranded influencers, online ridicule, and a stark warning about relying on robots for real-world travel planning.

TikTok users were ruthless. “Natural selection, I guess,” one wrote. “If you’re taking a transoceanic trip and rely entirely on ChatGPT, you get what you deserve.” Others noted the couple may have phrased their question wrong, but the message is clear: AI is no substitute for official sources.

Adding insult to injury, Caldass joked the AI might be exacting revenge for her past insults: “Sometimes I call it useless – maybe this was payback.”

This isn’t an isolated case. A 60-year-old American was hospitalised for three weeks after ChatGPT told him to swap table salt for sodium bromide – a toxic chemical. Doctors confirmed the AI still recommends it without warnings.

Experts warn: “AI is only as reliable as the data it’s trained on,” said Dr Elena Torres, digital ethics researcher at NYU. “Blind trust can have real-world consequences.”

Despite the fiasco, Caldass and Cid eventually made it to Puerto Rico in time for a Bad Bunny concert – but one thing’s for sure: ChatGPT will never get their travel trust again.

