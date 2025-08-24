24 Aug, 2025
24 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage – € 650,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage - € 650

Turnkey property in Playa De La Lucera – Fantastic 3 bedroom front line beach apartment with sea views. Located between Fuengirola and Marbella – Costa del Sol. This beachfront property has private parking. The spacious apartment with a terrace and sea views has 3 bedrooms, a living room, an equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and an oven, and 2 bathrooms. The nearest airport is Malaga Airport, 39 km from Playa Lucera… See full property details

Apartment

Calahonda, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 650,000

