MULLINS IT OVER: Spain’s political scandals make Westminster’s sleaze look like small change, writes Charlie Mullins

WHAT is it with Spanish politicians?

It’s as if corruption and dodgy deals are a kind of parliamentary sport – and getting into power has less to do with running the country than with lining the pockets of your increasingly pricey suits.

Or so it seems when you hear the latest allegations flying around.

Last week, opposition MPs were calling socialist PM Pedro Sanchez and his wife, Begoña, a pair of pimps, living off the immoral earnings of a chain of brothels and gay saunas once owned by the First Lady’s late father. A great yarn that had everyone sniggering – except, presumably, poor old Pedro and the missus.

I thought that was a belter unlikely to be topped anytime soon… until I delved into Spain’s back catalogue of scandals. There was the ERE swindle from the early 2000s, when senior officials trousered €680 million meant for redundant workers. And the Gürtel bribery scandal, with so much cash changing hands in brown envelopes that even Terry Venables would have blushed.

But nothing quite prepares you for the latest alleged heist – billions siphoned from the public purse.

‘Influence peddling’ charges proven against former finance minister Cristóbal Montoro and 27 high-ranking officials are so vast they make ex-UK Tory MP Neil Hamilton’s paid parliamentary questions look like a parking ticket.

In Britain, ex-ministers usually wait until retirement to cash in with cushy ‘consulting’ gigs. But Montoro and co allegedly rewrote tax laws while in office to save gas companies billions. In 2012 alone, the scam is said to have robbed Spain of €2.2 billion.

You’ve got to hand it to them – if you’re going to risk a stretch in el calabozo, you might as well make the payoff worth it.

The big question is: with so many people and industries involved — construction, renewables, you name it – how did they get away with it for so long? Surely this was an open secret in certain circles.

So… who else was in on it? Who’s still lurking in the shadows, praying they don’t get dragged in? And just how far will the powerful go to stop the truth coming out?

Think the ‘suicide’ of Jeffrey Epstein. I’m just saying…

