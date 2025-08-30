30 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage – € 799,000

by
3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage - € 799

Penthouse with the sea view Elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom penthouse with stunning sea and mountain views. Designed with open living areas, premium finishes, and a spacious terrace featuring a private Jacuzzi for the ultimate outdoor living experience. Located in a prime residential area close to shops, dining, schools, and beaches. Shared amenities include pools, gym, co-working space, gardens, walking trails, and 24/7 security. A unique opportunity for those seeking space, style, and lifestyle — ready from August 2025… See full property details

Penthouse

El Paraiso, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 799,000

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage - € 799,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Food poisoning cases in Malaga province more than halved in 2024

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop