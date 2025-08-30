3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage – € 799,000

Penthouse with the sea view Elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom penthouse with stunning sea and mountain views. Designed with open living areas, premium finishes, and a spacious terrace featuring a private Jacuzzi for the ultimate outdoor living experience. Located in a prime residential area close to shops, dining, schools, and beaches. Shared amenities include pools, gym, co-working space, gardens, walking trails, and 24/7 security. A unique opportunity for those seeking space, style, and lifestyle — ready from August 2025… See full property details

Penthouse

El Paraiso, Málaga

3 beds 3 baths

€ 799,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.