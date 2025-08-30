Food poisoning cases in Malaga province more than halved in 2024

CASES of food poisoning in Malaga province dropped dramatically last year according to latest figures – but there is still a long way to go.

The province recorded 192 cases in 2024, down from nearly 500 the previous year, according to the Regional Health Department.

There were 26 separate outbreaks, five more than in 2023, but no deaths, and just four people required hospital treatment.

Health officials say that while any outbreak is serious, Malaga is doing well compared to the rest of Andalucia.

There were 274 outbreaks in the region, so less than 10% happened in Malaga province, despite it being one of the most populous provinces with a very busy hospitality sector.

Salmonella was the most common culprit, responsible for 60% of confirmed outbreaks. The majority of cases – 81% – occurred in public eateries, where tracking exactly who consumed the contaminated food is difficult.

The rest took place in homes or at events such as weddings, communions, or care homes.

The main offenders were eggs (in all forms, including mayonnaise), meats, and sauces.

Experts highlight that poor food storage, sloppy handling, cross-contamination, and preparing food too far in advance are the key causes.

