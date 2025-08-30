30 Aug, 2025
30 Aug, 2025 @ 11:45
1 min read

Food poisoning cases in Malaga province more than halved in 2024

Pexels

CASES of food poisoning in Malaga province dropped dramatically last year according to latest figures – but there is still a long way to go.

The province recorded 192 cases in 2024, down from nearly 500 the previous year, according to the Regional Health Department.

There were 26 separate outbreaks, five more than in 2023, but no deaths, and just four people required hospital treatment.

Health officials say that while any outbreak is serious, Malaga is doing well compared to the rest of Andalucia.

There were 274 outbreaks in the region, so less than 10% happened in Malaga province, despite it being one of the most populous provinces with a very busy hospitality sector.

Salmonella was the most common culprit, responsible for 60% of confirmed outbreaks. The majority of cases – 81% – occurred in public eateries, where tracking exactly who consumed the contaminated food is difficult.

The rest took place in homes or at events such as weddings, communions, or care homes.

The main offenders were eggs (in all forms, including mayonnaise), meats, and sauces.

Experts highlight that poor food storage, sloppy handling, cross-contamination, and preparing food too far in advance are the key causes.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

