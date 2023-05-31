A DOZEN of high-school students are suffering from food poisoning after bringing homemade cakes to their class in Inca (Mallorca).

Emergency services were alerted this morning (May 31) that a number of students at Berenguer d’Anoia de Inca High School had symptoms of nausea and diarrhoea.

The unpleasant incident reportedly started after the teens, aged 12 and 13, tried a number of homemade cakes brought to class as part of an extracurricular activity.

It is believed some of the ingredients used were in a bad state.

Medical staff arrived at the school to examine all the affected students.

Fortunately, it was not required for any of them to be taken to hospital.

Read more: