British tourist drowns at Benidorm beach during swim in choppy seas – two friends make it back to shore

A 31-year-old British holidaymaker has tragically drowned at Benidorm’s popular Levante Beach after going for an evening swim with friends.

The man was swept away by rough seas around 8pm on Friday evening while his two companions managed to make it safely back to shore.

Shocking videos from the scene show two men, presumably the victim’s friends, sitting down despondently by the shore during the night as bystanders gather around them.

Local police confirmed that several people attempted to rescue the tourist but were unable to reach him due to the choppy conditions and large waves crashing onto the coastline.

Coastguards were immediately mobilised but could not find the man in the rough seas. His body later washed up on the shoreline, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Several British nationals were on Benidorm’s Levante Beach yesterday about 8pm. One of them went into the sea and was unable to return to dry land,” a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

“Several people tried to rescue him but it proved impossible. Coastguards were mobilised but were unable to locate him. Some time later his body washed up on the shoreline.”

Horrifying footage from the scene showed crowds of locals and holidaymakers gathering around police who had responded to the emergency call.

A Benidorm town hall source revealed that lifeguard services had already finished for the day when the incident occurred.

“It appears this man went into the sea and couldn’t get out. The lifeguard service had finished for the day by the time this happened,” the source said.

Another local official added: “We believe this man was a tourist. He was with two friends. They got out of the water okay and he remained in the sea and got further and further away from the coastline.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident as a suspected drowning, though no suspicious circumstances are being explored.

