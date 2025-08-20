Benidorm’s TM Tower will be Europe’s tallest residential complex- surpassing the city’s Intempo skyscraper

THE TM Real Estate Group has confirmed that Benidorm’s TM Tower will become the tallest residential complex in Europe- surpassing the city’s Intempo building.

The Torrevieja-based developer said the the new structure will be 230 metres high with 64 floors.

It will be 28 metres taller the neighbouring Intempo skyscraper which has 49 floors.

NEW TOWER BALCONIES WITH A VIEW(Artist’s impression)

Further details of the project in Benidorm’s Poniente area will be announced at a presentation in September.

What is known is that will have apartments with up to four bedrooms and common areas such as swimming pools, a gym, a cinema room, a sports zone, and a sky bar with an observatory.

TM is a major player in developments around Poniente with projects including Sunset Waves, Sunset Cliffs, and Sunset Sailors,

Meanwhile work is scheduled to start soon on the Goya Real Estate group’s ‘Gran Delfin Private Residences & Hotel’, situated next to the Delfin tower.

The 158 metre high building will have more than 44 floors with over 200 apartments and an exclusive hotel with direct views of Poniente beach.

Budgeted at €80 million, construction is expected to take three years.

