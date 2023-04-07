THE Goya Real Estate group has announced details of its project to build the ‘Gran Delfin Private Residences & Hotel’, situated next to the Delfin tower in Benidorm which finished construction last year.

The new 158 metre high building will have more than 44 floors with over 200 apartments and an exclusive hotel on the last available plot of land to get direct views of Poniente beach.

Costing €80 million to construct, the Alicante-based company is expected to construct the structure in three years.

Located on the site of the former Grand Hotel Delfin built in 1963, Goya Real Estate said it wanted to memorialise an icon in Benidorm tourism by keeping its name.

The design of the building will have a new landscape and some dunes will be recreated following the inspiration of the Mediterranean inspiration to dove-tail with the landscape of Poniente beach.

Gran Delfin residents and guests will be able to enjoy its two swimming pools- one of 1,000 m2 exclusively for owners; and another at the beach club, of approximately 1,500 m2.

Residents will also live in a natural ecosystem courtesy of the gardens will give away along with energy efficiency that has made the adjoining Delfin tower an award winner.

The Gran Delfin will also have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, as well as co-working spaces, gardens, sky gardens, tennis and paddle tennis court, social club, restaurant, large storage rooms and parking with electric charging for approximately 180 cars.

It will have an auditorium and a Beach Club with three different areas of grass, sand and wood and with direct access to the beach.

A skyscraper in the shape of two sails joined by a mast will rise facing the sea with a proposal that is respectful of the environment, in which energy efficiency is seen as a cornerstone of the design.

READ MORE: