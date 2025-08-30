30 Aug, 2025
30 Aug, 2025 @ 13:54
Roman luxury unearthed in Spain’s Ecija – 2,000-year-old mosaic shows off elite lifestyle

Credit: Ayto. de Ecija

ARCHAEOLOGISTS in Ecija (Andalucia) have uncovered a Roman treasure that’s almost two millennia old – a stunning 40-square-metre mosaic that once graced the dining and reception room of a 1,200-square-metre, two-storey palatial home.

The find, which consists of about 60% of its original surface, isn’t just massive – it’s a window into the opulent lives of provincial Roman aristocrats.

The floor, or ‘oecus’, features dazzling geometric motifs, vibrant glass tiles, and even seasonal allegories alongside images of birds like partridges and pheasants.

The colours are unusually vivid, with rich blues reserved for the wealthiest of households.

“We were amazed at the level of preservation,” said Sergio Garcia-Dils, the municipal archaeologist leading the dig. “The combination of intricate mosaics and an unusual stucco cornice – instead of the more common marble – really sets this house apart.”

Excavations have also revealed murals, paintings, and other mosaics, showing that the owners spared no expense.

READ MORE:

Experts estimate the main residence alone may have had around 400 square metres of mosaic flooring, with some rooms requiring up to two million individual tiles. Nearby homes at the time even had marble floors imported from Carrara and Greece.

The mosaic’s design cleverly enclosed diners in an elegant, sophisticated environment, with patterns that reflected both artistic taste and social status.

The high-quality materials and complex execution underline the importance of Ecija as a prosperous centre of olive oil trade in the early Roman Empire.

Silvia Heredia, mayor of Ecija, confirmed that the town council plans to protect and showcase the site, including building an auditorium overlooking the historic San Gil church.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

