17 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Aug, 2025 @ 15:28
···
1 min read

Giant Roman baths finally unearthed in Spain’s Elche after eight year dig

by
default

AFTER eight years of relentless digging, archaeologists at the University of Alicante have finally uncovered the full glory of the Eastern Baths at La Alcudia, near Elche, southeastern Spain – and it’s a staggering glimpse into Roman luxury.

The excavation, part of the Virtual–ASTERO Heritage initiative, was led by Professor Jaime Molina Vidal, Chair of Ancient History at UA, along with researchers J F  Alvarez Tortosa, Marcos Rodriguez Barbieri, and Manuel Castillo Cañadas.

Launched in 2017, the project has revealed not only one of the most monumental bath complexes in ancient Hispania, but also important insights into the city’s urban development and even its pre-Roman occupation.

Strategically located between Carthago Nova (Cartagena) and Valentia (Valencia), the Roman colony of Iulia Ilici Augusta was founded in two phases in the second half of the 1st century BC: the first decreed by Julius Caesar and completed after his death, and the second under Emperor Augustus, who allocated land to veterans of the Cantabrian Wars.

“Thanks to these eight years of excavation, we’ve uncovered one of the city’s most significant public buildings,” said Professor Molina.

A reconstruction of the baths
The team from the University of Alicante
A mosaic at the site

“This vast complex is among the largest Roman bathhouses discovered in the Valencian region of ancient Hispania. Richly decorated with mosaic floors and built on an extraordinary scale, the baths speak to the splendour and prosperity of the city during the 2nd century AD.”

READ MORE:

Covering an area of 1,300 square metres, the Eastern Baths were built during a period of economic and demographic growth. Visitors would have enjoyed icy cold rooms (frigidarium), one of the largest preserved pools (natatio) in Hispania, warm tepidaria, steaming hot rooms (caldarium), a sauna (laconicum), and changing rooms (apodyterium).

Among its treasures are two dazzling mosaics: one imitating marble paneling, the other adorned with acanthus leaves, flowers, and scrolling vegetal designs.

The baths saw gradual decline during the 3rd and 4th centuries AD, probably due to economic troubles and population decline. Partial restorations were carried out in the final centuries of the Roman Empire, but by the 5th–6th centuries AD, the complex was finally abandoned.

Click here to read more Alicante News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Christian Brueckner And Maddie
Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: ‘WAIT AND SEE’: As Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner could be out on the streets in ‘under a month’ 

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop