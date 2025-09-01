1 Sep, 2025
1 Sep, 2025 @ 19:00
These are the new speed cameras in Malaga province that come into effect TODAY

8.5 million car journeys predicted over five days in Spain's big weekend ending with national bank holiday this Tuesday
Image by Diego Bauza from Pixabay

THROUGHOUT Spain, the General Director of Traffic (GDT) seven fixed radars and 25 road speed cameras aimed at reducing car accidents caused by illegal speeding this summer.

Speeding is a factor present in one of four fatal car accidents, and breaking the speed limit may incur serious penalties. Fines range from €100 to €600, and use of radar detectors and speed prohibitors are strictly prohibited.

Currently, two radars are located in the province of Malaga: one on the A-377 and one on the A-7052. They are located on the Landscape Highway, between Ronda and Gaucin, and the connecting road between Cartama and Churriana, respectively.

As an initial warning to help drivers get used to the presence of the radars, the GDT was sending warning letters to those who break the speed limit for the first month. However, starting today, they will begin issuing fines.

