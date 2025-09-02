2 Sep, 2025
2 Sep, 2025 @ 11:05
Spain’s August jobless total is lowest for the month since 2007

Two in five new jobs in Spain go to foreigners as unemployment falls to lowest level in 16 years

SPAIN’S jobless total rose by 22,000 in August to take the unemployment total to 2.4 million, but it was the lowest figure for the eighth month of the year since 2007.

The end of the high summer tourist season and cuts in staff working in education are behind the fall.

The number of people registered with Social Security fell by 200,000, meaning that Spain’s official workforce stands at 21.6 million.

It ends a sequence of eight consecutive months when there were increases in Social Security registrations.

It was the biggest August fall in the registration total since 2019 and is an indicator that the country’s labour market still has a strong seasonal element to it.

Nevertheless, the government is keen to point out that the trend is very much in the right direction.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, said: “The labour market looks favourable with remarkable figures in both quantity and quality of employment.”

“We are above 21.6 million people registered with Social Security which is a very positive figure and includes outstanding growth in sectors with a high productive impact,” the minister added.

Saiz referred to jobs within information, communications, and scientific sectors having a ‘very positive’ performance plus increases in self-employed numbers.

