2 bedroom Flat for sale in Roquetas de Mar with pool garage – € 199,500

Discover your new home in the charming Vereda Golf residential area! This spectacular 3rd-floor apartment, located in Playa Serena Sur, offers the perfect combination of comfort and style. Just 400 meters from the beach and 150 meters from the Playa Serena Golf Club, you'll enjoy a privileged setting surrounded by all the amenities you need for your daily life. The spacious living/dining room opens onto a wonderful terrace, where you can relax while admiring the views of the residential gardens and pools. The separate kitchen, equipped with granite countertops and a laundry room, is ideal… See full property details

Flat

Roquetas de Mar, Almería

2 beds 2 baths

€ 199,500

