THE Campo de Gibraltar is set to get its first rapid bus transit system using high-speed electric buses operating on dedicated lanes to bypass traffic.

Known as the Bus Rapid Transit, the proposed route would run from Algeciras to La Linea de la Concepcion, passing through Los Barrios and San Roque.

Key stops would include Algeciras near the existing bus and train stations, Palmones in the industrial area next to the Carrefour shopping centre in Los Barrios, and San Roque at El Toril near the car park on Avenida Carlos Cano with connections to the Cepsa area and Plaza Puente Mayorga.

The final stop would be in La Linea next to the bus station with direct access to the Gibraltar border crossing.

READ MORE: Gibraltar announces huge £1.8bn AI data centre that will ‘help diversify economy beyond finance and gaming’

The main bus route would run from Algeciras to La Linea de la Concepcion, passing through Los Barrios and San Roque

The system aims to tackle chronic congestion across the region, where thousands of workers living in the Campo cross daily between Spain and Gibraltar. Current traffic regularly grinds to a halt with nightmare traffic jams.

Bus Rapid Transit will operate similar to a tram system, running on dedicated lanes to avoid traffic jams. The electric buses would provide frequent, reliable services throughout the day.

Computer modelling suggests the system could attract over 9,000 daily passengers by 2027.

Officials predict it would reduce car journeys and cut overall traffic congestion across the Campo de Gibraltar.

READ MORE: Gibraltar faces possible hard border with Spain for months as frontier removal date penciled in for 2026

The Andalucian government has allocated €749,982 for feasibility studies, with eight companies bidding for the contract. The studies will determine final routes and station locations.

Regional Transport Minister Rocio Diaz said the project addresses ‘historic mobility demands’ in the Bay of Algeciras.

The plan targets a 60% increase in public transport usage while cutting CO2 emissions by 15%.

The European Investment Bank will provide consultancy support for project financing. Once studies are complete, plans will undergo public consultation before construction begins.

Click here to read more Gibraltar News from The Olive Press.