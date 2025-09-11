11 Sep, 2025
11 Sep, 2025 @ 09:36
Bar fire forces evacuation of 20 apartments in Mallorca’s Santa Ponsa

by
Bomberos

A FIRE in Rebel’s Irish Bar in Santa Ponsa sparked a dramatic evacuation of 24 flats and left two people hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

The blaze, which broke out early on Wednesday morning in a bar on Ramon de Montcada Street, caused serious damage to the premises, though it was already under control by the time firefighters arrived.

Emergency services sprang into action, with Calvia Police, Guardia Civil, and Mallorca Firefighters all rushing to the scene. The operation included two ambulances and seven firefighters working with two fire trucks.

A Guardia Civil officer and a local police officer were praised for their bravery after entering the building and rescuing an elderly resident from the first floor, who was suffering from severe smoke poisoning.

Both the rescued individual and the Guardia officer required medical treatment for smoke inhalation, though fortunately, no one else was seriously injured.

The fire was first reported at 9.33 am, prompting immediate responses from local law enforcement, who set up a security perimeter and evacuated the surrounding homes.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but fire crews are pointing to a potential electrical fault as the culprit.

Click here to read more Balearic Islands News from The Olive Press.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

