Bar fire forces evacuation of 20 apartments in Mallorca’s Santa Ponsa

A FIRE in Rebel’s Irish Bar in Santa Ponsa sparked a dramatic evacuation of 24 flats and left two people hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

The blaze, which broke out early on Wednesday morning in a bar on Ramon de Montcada Street, caused serious damage to the premises, though it was already under control by the time firefighters arrived.

Emergency services sprang into action, with Calvia Police, Guardia Civil, and Mallorca Firefighters all rushing to the scene. The operation included two ambulances and seven firefighters working with two fire trucks.

A Guardia Civil officer and a local police officer were praised for their bravery after entering the building and rescuing an elderly resident from the first floor, who was suffering from severe smoke poisoning.

Both the rescued individual and the Guardia officer required medical treatment for smoke inhalation, though fortunately, no one else was seriously injured.

The fire was first reported at 9.33 am, prompting immediate responses from local law enforcement, who set up a security perimeter and evacuated the surrounding homes.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but fire crews are pointing to a potential electrical fault as the culprit.

Click here to read more Balearic Islands News from The Olive Press.