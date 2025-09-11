Ryanair makes welcome changes to carry-on luggage size after bruising battle with Spain’s airports

RYANAIR has increased the size of its free carry-on bag for all passengers following a dispute with Spanish authorities.

Effective from early September 2025, travellers on the airline’s basic fare can now bring a personal bag measuring up to 40 x 30 x 20 cm on board at no extra cost.

This new allowance represents a 33% increase in volume and is designed to fit under the seat in front of you, with a continued weight limit of 10kg.

READ MORE: Ryanair threatens ‘tourism disaster’ for Spain as it directs two million seats to rival holiday destinations

To accommodate the change, the airline has installed larger baggage sizers across its network of 235 European airports.

Passengers who wish to bring a second, larger trolley bag must still purchase Priority Boarding.

The policy change comes after Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs sanctioned Ryanair for its previously restrictive baggage rules, which were smaller than those of competitors like Easyjet and Vueling.

READ MORE: Ryanair pulls out of two airports and withdraws one million seats due to tax dispute in Spain

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, confirmed the update, stating, “Our new free carry-on bag is 33% larger than the EU standard.” He added a warning that “any passenger who does not comply with these new and generous limits must pay the check-in fee at the boarding gate.”

Despite this passenger-friendly move, tensions with Spanish authorities remain. The airline recently announced a reduction of one million seats on its winter routes in Spain, citing what it describes as high airport taxes from operator Aena.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.