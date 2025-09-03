Ryanair pulls out of two airports and withdraws one million seats due to tax dispute in Spain

RYANAIR has announced on Wednesday where its axe will fall at Spanish regional airports in its ongoing dispute with airport operator Aena over tax charges, with 36 routes withdrawn.

The cuts- promised in the summer- mean that capacity will be slashed by 41% in regional mainland airports(600,000 seats) for the winter season and by 10% in the Canary Islands (400,000 seats).

The Irish budget carrier will cease flights to and from Tenerife North and Vigo(from January 1st) and maintains closures made earlier this year at Jerez de la Frontera and Valladolid.

It will also shut down its base at Santiago de Compostela- ceasing 80% of its services to the north-west city.

Ryanair will also reduce flights to and from Zaragoza, Santander, Asturias and Vitoria.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid, Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said that Aena ‘has failed the Spanish regions, whose airports have nearly 70% of spare capacity’.

Airport taxes charged to carriers will rise by 6.6% in 2026, which Wilson called a ‘shameless decision’-

He reiterated that he is not looking for preferential treatment but incentives for an entire sector and tourism in the provinces.

The seats withdrawn by Ryanair in Spain will be reallocated to ‘more efficient airports that wish to develop traffic, in particular those in Italy, Morocco, Croatia, Sweden and Hungary’.

The million seats withdrawal adds up to 16% of the capacity in what Ryanair has described as ‘regional Spain’.

“The mismanagement of Aena and the Spanish government is directly contributing to the loss of local jobs, connectivity and investment,” said Eddie Wilson.

The full winter schedule for the main Spanish airports will be unveiled next week with Ryanair saying that it will increase operations in places like Palma, Malaga and Alicante-Elche.

