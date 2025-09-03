Gangster who ‘broke out of jail in Italy and fled to Spain’ arrested in sleepy Barcelona barrio

AN ITALIAN gangster on the run for nearly two months who faced 28 years in prison has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Barcelona.

The man had been detained in Italy on an array of charges including the illegal possession of weapons, drug trafficking, reception, resistance and evasion in custody.

Italian police also found half a kilo of methamphetamines on him.

READ MORE:

A gun, ammunition, and precision scales used to weigh drugs were seized from his home.

He somehow managed to break out of jail on July 10 and authorities issued two European Arrest Warrants against him.

The man fled to Spain and was living in the Sants district of Barcelona.

Italian authorities told the Policia Nacional in August that the fugitive was in Spain after travelling with fake papers.

He was subsequently tracked down to Sants and arrested there on Monday.

The normal procedure for extradition will now kick-in with the man under the custody of the National Court in Madrid.

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.