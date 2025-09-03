3 Sep, 2025
3 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with garage – € 499,000

Villa with garden and pool Located in the urbanisation of Mas Pere, Calonge. This urbanization has been recently received by the Town Hall, so it offers asphalted roads and all the municipal services without additional community expenses. The surface of the plot, which surrounds the whole house, is 492m2, with gardens, terraces, swimming pool and a lot of privacy. The house is distributed in two floors: Main floor: entrance hall, 3 double bedrooms (1 suite with bathtub) and bathroom with shower. On this same floor, the original garage was transformed into a large open-plan room, which is… See full property details

Villa

Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 499,000

